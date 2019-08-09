Bravo Announces First-Ever 'BravoCon'

Bravo will begin selling tickets this Tuesday, August 13 starting at 10AM ET/7AM PT for the first ever immersive experience of its kind designed for super fans, BravoCon. Tickets for the three-day event will start at $299 and will be on sale at BravoCon2019.com.

Confirmed to attend are more than 70 Bravolebrities during a packed three-day weekend featuring more than 30 live events showcasing the network's top series such as Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing, Married to Medicine, SUMMER HOUSE and the BELOW DECK and The Real Housewives franchises.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will film its biggest show yet on Friday, November 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. It will be filmed in front of the largest audience in the show's history along with having the most Bravolebrities ever sharing the same stage.

Other events include Luann's Countess and Friends cabaret show, a VANDERPUMP RULES After Hours Party, TOP CHEF culinary experiences, SOUTHERN CHARM brunches, a Real Housewives museum, cast & executive producer panels from Bravo's biggest shows, live fan favorite podcasts, a Bravo bazaar marketplace, immersive photo opportunities, exclusive sneak peek screenings, breaking news moments and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

BravoCon's events, panels and experiences will take place from Friday, November 15 - Sunday, November 17 at three venues in New York City: The Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

Be the first to get BravoCon updates by going to BravoTV.com and following Bravo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as get exclusive updates by becoming a Bravo Insider here.





