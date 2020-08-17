Brad Pitt and Jimmy Kimmel Join FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH Live Table Read

They join previously announced Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman and more.

A new date and more stars have been announced for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High-which will now stream on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT as to not conflict with the final night of the Democratic National Convention. (The date of Feelin' A-Live was previously announced as Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9PM ET/6PM PT.)

Jimmy Kimmel and Brad Pitt will join previously announced Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, and Julia Roberts for this must-see, unrehearsed, anything-goes table read of the seminal 1982 film, which just celebrated the 38th Anniversary of its August 13, 1982 release. Final casting is forthcoming.

Of the date change, Feelin' A-Live presenter Dane Cook said: "Upon realizing Feelin' A-Live was programmed opposite the DNC's final night, we felt it was best to let the convention have its own evening, and then we'll have ours. Luckily, we were able to shift around some schedules-and add some stellar new cast members-so we're thrilled to now get to kick off your weekend with a Friday night broadcast."

Feelin' A-Live is a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual event will now take place on Friday, August 21 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CoreResponse) and TikTok handle (tiktok.com/@coreresponse). It will also stream via LiveXLive (www.livexlive.com). The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button onscreen with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance. The official hashtag for the event is #FastTimesLive.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will make a special introduction before handing things over to the cast. Viewers will need to tune-in live to find out which roles each actor will be playing.

In a previous statement, Fast Times director Amy Heckerling said: "I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it. And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes."

Screenwriter Cameron Crowe added: "Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome."

Since the onset of the pandemic, CORE has been a national leader in the COVID-19 response to provide free testing and support services for high-risk individuals and vulnerable communities. The organization has administered more than one million tests across dozens of test sites across the nation, with a focus on serving low-income groups, communities of color, first responders and essential workers. In addition to testing, CORE is committed to implementing a multipronged, holistic approach inclusive of streamlined testing with timely results; comprehensive and effective contact tracing programs; and supported quarantine and isolation services that provide shelter, food and wage replacement. CORE is committed to supporting local governance with a community-centric approach and has applied this model to emergency relief efforts in Haiti, The Bahamas and the United States.

The mission of the REFORM Alliance is to reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system - starting with probation and parole - and move at least one million people out of the system by the end of 2023. The organization was created to advocate for probation and parole reforms that make communities safer, enable people to realize their true potential and save taxpayers money. As COVID-19 ravages prisons across the country, REFORM has taken additional action, partnering with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, Madonna's Ray of Light Foundation, apparel company Pair of Thieves, New York Times-bestselling author Shaka Senghor, The Bail Project, The Dosberg Fund, Operation LIPSTICK and #cut50 to distribute over 10 million masks and PPE to prisons across all 50 states to safeguard incarcerated individuals and correctional facility staff from the virus.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the classic, semi-autobiographical film written by Oscar winner Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire) and directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless, Look Who's Talking), which was hailed for its authentic and raw portrayal of teens in the early 80's, and quickly became a cultural touchpoint and anthem for generations of teens that followed, up until the present.

