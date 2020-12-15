Boxing Action Drama IN FULL BLOOM Now Available Nationwide

The award-winning, feature film IN FULL BLOOM is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

With epic fight scenes coordinated by Sugar Ray Leonard's long-time cornerman Darrell Foster (Ali, I Am Legend), it comes as no surprise that boxing legend and former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson weighed in: "IN FULL BLOOM was great, I loved the way they captured the art of fighting, the art of war, and I loved the way they put it in such a unique and wise way... It was powerful."

Set in post-WWII Tokyo, IN FULL BLOOM follows undefeated Japanese boxing champion Masahiro (Yusuke Ogasawara) as he trains in the winter wilderness for his upcoming battle against American challenger Clint Sullivan (Tyler Wood). Sullivan, who's haunted by memories of his time in the war, must overcome the Yakuza's warrior-like influence to prepare for the showdown. IN FULL BLOOM explores the themes of political tension and the fighters' parallel journeys as they test the very limits of human spirit against the backdrop of corruption, painful memories, and the magnitude of defending their home countries.

A film festival darling, IN FULL BLOOM was written and directed by Adam VillaSeñor and Reza Ghassemi. Told in both Japanese and English, their debut feature most recently took home three awards at the Catalina Film Festival (Award of Excellence, Best Direction and Best Cinematography) and had an impressive world premiere at the Oldenburg International Film Festival winning the top prizes -- the German Independence Award and Oldenburg's inaugural Best First Film Award. At their North American Premiere at Mammoth Film Festival, IN FULL BLOOM once again took home the coveted top award -- the Grand Jury Prize.

Produced by Jacob Stein, Ehud Bleiberg, Nick Donnermeyer and Kyle Stroud, IN FULL BLOOM features a spellbinding score by Andrew Kawczynski (Dunkirk, Inception, Top Gun: Maverick) and world class sound design by nine-time Academy Award nominee Wylie Stateman (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill, Memoirs of a Geisha). The supporting cast is rounded out by Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy), Hiroyuki Watanabe (Everly), Stefanie Estes, Hazuki Kato and S. Scott McCracken.

"Coming from minority backgrounds in the United States, we saw our fathers struggle to build something for their sons and to make their own path," said VillaSeñor and Ghassemi in a joint statement. "From an early age, our fathers exposed us to world cinema - from classic American films to foreign films and Japanese Anime. The exposure to these stories drove us to reflect our own physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual struggles through cinema."

IN FULL BLOOM is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.