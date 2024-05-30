Bobby Flay-Led Series BOBBY'S TRIPLE THREAT and BBQ BRAWL to Return to Food Network This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Food Network kicks off the summer Bobby Flay-style with brand-new seasons of hit primetime series Bobby’s Triple Threat and BBQ Brawl.

Network icon Flay is a culinary master who has been competing at the highest level for years and in Bobby’s Triple Threat, he has handpicked a trio of top-notch chefs to represent him as the next generation of culinary titans. Each episode is hosted by Bobby from his speakeasy-style kitchen, where titans Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson take on highly skilled competitors in three head-to-head cooking rounds with surprise featured ingredients for a chance to win $25,000. In the season three premiere on Tuesday, July 9th at 9pm ET/PT, legendary chef Marcus Samuelsson takes on the titans in a cooking match for the ages. Upcoming competitors over the ten-episode season include Eric Adjepong, Shirley Chung and Kevin Lee.

In BBQ Brawl, the competition returns to Texas where Bobby is joined by Sunny Anderson and, for the first time, Michael Voltaggio to coach a roster of the best pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.” Each superstar chef leads their own team of competitors through ten episodes of intense BBQ challenges where judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson determine the most and least successful dishes. At the end of the ten-episode season, only one pitmaster is victorious and wins the “Master of ‘Cue” title and bragging rights for their coach. BBQ Brawl’s fifth season begins Monday, July 8th at 9pm ET/PT.

“I’m always excited when summer rolls around,” said Flay. “It signals lots of outdoor cooking, firing up the charcoal and this year, new seasons of Triple Threat and BBQ Brawl!”

“Our viewers have been eagerly awaiting new episodes of Bobby’s Triple Threat and BBQ Brawl and we are thrilled to give them action-packed seasons,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “With Bobby’s mentorship in Triple Threat, his titans push food boundaries every week against worthy competitors. And nothing says summer like BBQ Brawl, and this season’s hosts and pitmasters deliver unbelievable dishes, served with a side of good-natured trash talk.”

Viewers can check out the digital-exclusive Meet the Titans video series on Food Network's social pages to get brand-new recipes from Brooke, Michael and Tiffany, and learn about their unique culinary points of view. Plus, join Bobby inside Club 3 for an all-access look at the making of the show. Fans can keep up with the conversation using #BobbysTripleThreat. For exclusive barbecue how-tos with Bobby, Sunny and Michael, and to get the captains’ best cookout recipes, visit FoodNetwork.com and Food Network’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms. Join the conversation all season using #BBQBrawl.

Bobby’s Triple Threat and BBQ Brawl are produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

