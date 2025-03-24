Blake Shelton, Eric Church & Lainey Wilson Set to Perform at 60th ACM Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson have been announced as the first round of performers set for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Tickets are now available at SeatGeek.

The monumental show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre’s most legendary and multi-award-winning stars. Six-time ACM Award recipient and former ACM Awards host Blake Shelton will take the stage as his top ten single “Texas” continues to rise up the charts. Seven-time ACM Award recipient Eric Church will perform on the heels of his newest album, Evangeline Vs. The Machine, dropping May 2. Reigning Entertainer of the Year and 12-time ACM Award recipient Lainey Wilson will return to the ACM Awards stage after winning the Academy’s highest honor in 2024.

This Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars of the past, present, and future, all while celebrating the genre’s most iconic and emerging talent. A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop party packed with performances by their favorite Country stars and seats closer to the action than ever.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner, with Patrick Menton as co-executive producer. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

Nominations for the 60th ACM Awards will be announced on Thursday, March 27, 2025, with additional performers, presenters and ACM Awards week events announced in the coming weeks.

Comments