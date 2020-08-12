Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black-Centric Streaming Service UMC Picks Up New Legal Drama LACE

Streaming service, UMC, from AMC Networks has picked up a new legal drama from Katrina Y. Nelson.

Aug. 12, 2020  

The new Black-centric streaming service, UMC, from AMC Networks has picked up a new series titled Lace, a legal drama from Katrina Y. Nelson.

The first season of the series will be comprised of six episodes and follows a high-powered LA attorney whose ethics walk a fine line in order to protect her powerful, A-list clients.

Casting for the series is currently underway. Deuces director, Jamal Hill is currently in talks to direct.

Read more at Deadline.


  • Minnesota Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Young People's Concerts Will Be Available Online For All