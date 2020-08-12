Black-Centric Streaming Service UMC Picks Up New Legal Drama LACE
Streaming service, UMC, from AMC Networks has picked up a new legal drama from Katrina Y. Nelson.
The new Black-centric streaming service, UMC, from AMC Networks has picked up a new series titled Lace, a legal drama from Katrina Y. Nelson.
The first season of the series will be comprised of six episodes and follows a high-powered LA attorney whose ethics walk a fine line in order to protect her powerful, A-list clients.
Casting for the series is currently underway. Deuces director, Jamal Hill is currently in talks to direct.
Read more at Deadline.
Related Articles View More TV Stories