Black-Centric Streaming Service UMC Picks Up New Legal Drama LACE

The new Black-centric streaming service, UMC, from AMC Networks has picked up a new series titled Lace, a legal drama from Katrina Y. Nelson.

The first season of the series will be comprised of six episodes and follows a high-powered LA attorney whose ethics walk a fine line in order to protect her powerful, A-list clients.

Casting for the series is currently underway. Deuces director, Jamal Hill is currently in talks to direct.

