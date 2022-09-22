Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Porter, Mariah Carey & More Will Perform on ABC's Global Citizen Festival Broadcast

“Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW” airs SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Sep. 22, 2022  

ABC will air a highlights show of the 2022 Global Citizen Festival from two stages in international cultural capitals, New York City and Accra, Ghana, with the special "Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW," airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The ABC broadcast will feature exclusive performances from across the globe by Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Metallica, Usher, SZA, Tems and more.

ABC News Live will air the event starting SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 (4:00 p.m. EDT). Hulu subscribers can stream the event through the ABC News Live feed. FX will air a compilation special SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 (5:00-7:00 p.m. EDT).

Hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, the global event is calling on world leaders, corporations and philanthropic foundations to End Extreme Poverty NOW. Global Citizen Festival: Accra will feature performances by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS and Uncle Waffles, and be hosted by award-winning actor, playwright and activist Danai Gurira.

Presenters will include Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will feature performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía with special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter, and be hosted by actor, producer, author and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Presenters will include Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Folake Olowofoyeku, Jay Shetty, KATIE Couric, KATIE Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Sofia Carson, Tamron Hall and Van Jones.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival and the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign are supported by a coalition of the world's leading brands and companies including Global Partners, Accenture, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, Harith General Partners, P&G, Verizon and YouTube. World Wide Technology, Campaign Partner for Global Citizen Festival: NYC, Live Nation and Tshepo Mahloele, founder and executive of Harith General Partners, is Patron of Global Citizen's work in Africa.

Co-chairs of Global Citizen and of this campaign include Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture; Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; and Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon. Global Citizen's co-chairs are private sector leaders making commitments in support of the UN's Global Goals. They support Global Citizen's campaigns while helping to drive deeper engagement within the private sector.

Watch a promo for the special here:

