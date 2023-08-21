Bill Burr's OLD DADS to Premiere on Netflix in October

Old Dads will premiere on Netflix on October 20.

Aug. 21, 2023

The film stars and was directed by Bill Burr, who co-wrote the script with Ben Tishler.

Joining Burr in the cast is Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, KATIE Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Miles Robbins, and Jackie Tohn.

The film follows three best friends who become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

From Miramax, All Things Comedy, and All of Us Productions, the film was produced by Monica Levinson, Ben Tishler, Bill Block, Bill Burr, and Mike Bertolina.




