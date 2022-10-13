Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced nominees for the "2022 American Music Awards" (AMAs), the world's largest fan-voted awards show, which will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8pm EST/PST on ABC.

The nominations announcement kicked off ABC's "Good Morning America" with a reveal of the 2022 New Artist of the Year nominees, featuring a video of two-time AMA winner Becky G surprising this year's nominees with the news.

Additional nominees were announced via the AMAs Twitter account, and the full list of 2022 AMA nominees is below. Fan voting for all awards is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter, except for Favorite K-Pop Artist which will open on Tuesday, November 1.

"2022 American Music Awards" Nominee Highlights

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year's most-nominated artist with eight nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year. He could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year should he win in all eight categories. Bad Bunny is also up for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.

Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations each and will face off in three categories: Artist of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album. Drake also earned six nods and is up for the evening's top honor, Artist of the Year.

Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Should Adele or The Weeknd take home Artist of the Year, it would be their first win in that category, and Harry's first win as a solo artist and third overall, having won twice while part of One Direction.

This will be the second win for Favorite Pop Album for Adele, the first for The Weeknd, and the second for Harry Styles as a solo artist and fourth overall, having won in 2013 and 2014 with One Direction. This would be a first win for Adele ("Easy On Me") and Harry Styles ("As It Was") in the Favorite Pop Song category.

First-time nominees dominate this year's American Music Awards. More than 40 artists received their first-ever nomination, including Jack Harlow (four), Tems (four), Latto (three), BLACKPINK (one), Anitta (one), and Swedish House Mafia (one).

With two nods for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Touring Artist, Elton John makes history as the longest-recognized artist in AMA history to-date. He was nominated for Top Pop/Rock Male in 1974 at the inaugural American Music Awards.

New categories this year are Favorite K-Pop Artist, the first-ever AMA category dedicated to the K-Pop genre, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album, rounding out the Rock categories bringing the total to three in the genre.

Multiple global superstars will battle it out for the night's biggest honor, Artist of the Year. Nominees include Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Swift is the current record-holder for most wins in this category with six wins, and holds the record for most AMA wins of all time, 34.

The AMAs represents the year's top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year's show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, underscoring the role fans play in the annual event.

A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap, R&B to Country, Latin to K-Pop - and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.

As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories.

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, except Favorite K-Pop Artist. Voting for Favorite K-Pop Artist will open on Tuesday, November 1.

The "2022 American Music Awards" winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

THE "2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS" NOMINEES

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed SHeeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed SHeeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele "30"

Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Beyoncé "Renaissance"

Harry Styles "Harry's House"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM"

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles "As It Was"

Lizzo "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood "Denim & Rhinestones"

Cody Johnson "Human: The Double Album"

Luke Combs "Growin' Up"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future "I NEVER LIKED YOU"

Gunna "DS4EVER"

Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Lil Durk "7220"

Polo G "Hall of Fame 2.0"

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow "First Class"

Kodak Black "Super Gremlin"

Latto "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé "Renaissance"

Drake "Honestly, Nevermind"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "An Evening with Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker "Still Over It"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM"

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Farruko "La 167"

J Balvin "JOSE"

Rauw Alejandro "Vice Versa"

ROSALÍA "MOTOMAMI"

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G "MAMIII"

KAROL G "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New**

Foo Fighters "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID "Enemy"

Kate Bush "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New**

Coldplay "Music of the Spheres"

Ghost "Impera"

Imagine Dragons "Mercury - Act 1"

Machine Gun Kelly "mainstream sellout"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Unlimited Love"

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Cece Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

"ELVIS"

"Encanto"

"Sing 2"

"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New**

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New**

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE