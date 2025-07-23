Ben Stiller Directing New Film About Parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara for Apple

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy and DGA Award-winner Ben Stiller is directing and producing the new documentary film Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost, about his parents: comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. The feature, from Apple Original Films, is set to premiere in select theaters on October 17, and streaming on Apple TV+ October 24, 2025.

In the film, Stiller tells the story of his parents, exploring their impact both on popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne's enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons we all can learn from those we love.

The documentary is produced by Stiller, Academy Award winner John Lesher (“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Severance"), Emmy Award nominee Geoffrey Richman (“Severance,” “Tiger King") and Lizz Morhaim (“The Super Models,” “Rebuilding Paradise"). Academy Award nominee Bryn Mooser (“Lifeboat,” “They Call Me Magic”), Emmy Award nominee Justin Lacob (“Free Leonard Peltier,” “The Lionheart") and Emmy Award winner and BAFTA Award nominee Kathryn Everett (“Daughters,” “Lakota Nation vs. the United States") executive produce, with Emmy Award nominee Matthew Cherchio (“Diane Warren: Relentless") serving as supervising producer for XTR. Tony Hsieh and Andy Hsieh also executive produce.

Ben Stiller Photo Credit: Heather Hazzan