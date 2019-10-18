Beloved Character Actor Bill Macy Has Died at Age 97

NBC News has reported on the death of beloved sitcom star Bill Macy, who was best known for his role on 70s sitcom "Maude." The character actor was 97.

Macy had roles in TV, film, and on Broadway, in shows like "Oh! Calcutta!", "I Oughta Be in Pictures," "The Roast," and more.

Other film credits include "The Jerk," "The Holiday," "Analyze This," and "My Favorite Year."

Norman Lear, creator of "Maude," said he cast Macy in the series after seeing him pretend to choke to death from a chicken bone in an off-Broadway play. Lear said the performance was "unforgettable," and a "tour de force."

Macy was born Wolf Garber on May 18, 1922, to Michael and Mollie Garber in Revere, Massachusetts.

Read the original story at NBC News.





