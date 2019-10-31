Being a Parent Is Hard on an All-New Episode of ABC's SINGLE PARENTS

When the smooth-talking ladies' man, Xander (Hayes MacArthur), from Angie's one night stand turns out to be connected to the group in an unexpected way, she starts spiraling. Douglas is forced to confront some family issues with a little help from Poppy. Meanwhile, Will attempts to teach Miggy how to work on his disciplining skills as a parent, but Sophie, Rory and Graham make it anything but easy on him on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.

Guest starring is Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze, Hayes MacArthur as Xander and Steve Tom as Guy McCormick.

"Xander and Camille" was written by Alex Cuthbertson and Matt Fusfeld, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.



The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.





