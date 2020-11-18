Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat Will Perform on the 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

dick clark productions and ABC today announced the final additions to its A-list lineup of performers for the "2020 American Music Awards" (AMAs), which include Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, and The Weeknd featuring Kenny G. Taraji P. Henson hosts. The show will broadcast live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST/ PST, on ABC.

10x platinum diamond-certified, GRAMMY®-nominated singer Bebe Rexha will join multinominee Doja Cat for a funky and fierce performance making for another must-see collaboration on the AMA stage.

Two-time GRAMMY-winning and three-time 2020 AMA nominee Dan + Shay will showcase their powerful vocals in their AMA performance debut.

GRAMMY Award-nominated, multiplatinum Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make his first AMA appearance when he performs one of his chart-topping hits. He is up for three awards this year, including New Artist of the Year.

Machine Gun Kelly, fresh off his No. 1 album debut, will rock out the Microsoft Theatre for his very first American Music Awards performance.

Fans will be awestruck by The Weeknd, an RIAA diamond-certified artist and a top nominee this year with eight nominations, when he delivers his biggest and wildest performance to date - a rendition of "In Your Eyes" featuring Kenny G, and the world television premiere of "Save Your Tears."

The 2020 AMAs stage will be filled with global superstars and performances spanning all music genres including Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Shawn Mendes, making for a spectacular night of music. Performers and presenters will continue to be announced in the days leading up to the world's largest fan-voted awards show as the AMAs promises to give fans the entertainment thrill they've been waiting for all year.

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.

The "2020 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. For the latest AMA news, exclusive content and more, follow the AMAs on social (Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

The "2020 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Cheetos, T-Mobile and Xfinity.

View More TV Stories Related Articles