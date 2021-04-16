Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY Returns May 6 On HBO Max

This season features ten new houses igniting the catwalk to battle for the legendary trophy and the $100,000 cash prize.

Apr. 16, 2021  
HBO Max will debut the second season of LEGENDARY on THURSDAY, MAY 6. Vulture hailed the ballroom competition as "a master class in creativity and showmanship" and the series vogue challenge ignited TikTok with over 3 billion views.

MC Dashaun Wesley along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Grammy® winner Megan Thee Stallion will crown the last house standing with the help of guest judges including Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Amiyah Scott, Nicco Annan, Normani, Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato.

LEGENDARY is produced by Scout Productions.

Watch the official teaser here:


From This Author TV News Desk