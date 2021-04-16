Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY Returns May 6 On HBO Max

HBO Max will debut the second season of LEGENDARY on THURSDAY, MAY 6. Vulture hailed the ballroom competition as "a master class in creativity and showmanship" and the series vogue challenge ignited TikTok with over 3 billion views.

MC Dashaun Wesley along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Grammy® winner Megan Thee Stallion will crown the last house standing with the help of guest judges including Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Amiyah Scott, Nicco Annan, Normani, Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato.



This season features ten new houses igniting the catwalk to battle for the legendary trophy and the $100,000 cash prize. Each episode is a themed extravaganza to see who will be named superior house and move one step closer to becoming "Legendary."



LEGENDARY is produced by Scout Productions.

Watch the official teaser here: