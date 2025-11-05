BRAVOCON LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN Unveils Star-Studded Lineup and Special Episodes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monday, Nov. 17 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT: The Days of Our Wives: 20 Years of “The Real Housewives”

Housewife historians, rejoice! Get ready for an iconic celebration as we ring in 20 years of “The Real Housewives”! We’re packing two decades of Housewife history into the full hour for a star-studded walk down memory lane that you won’t want to miss.

Talent includes Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Barlow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Dolores Catania, Mary Cosby, Ashley Darby, Adriana De Moura, Luann de Lesseps, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Lisa Hochstein, Tamra Judge, Dorit Kemsley, Erin Lichy, Meredith Marks, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Carole Radziwill, Kyle Richards, Jessel Taank, Sheree Whitfield, and Porsha Williams.

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: The Reading Room

Watch out! Bravo’s most legendary shade assassins are gathering in the Reading Room for a night of sharp-tongued comedy and clapbacks that only Bravo’s most clever wordsmiths can deliver.

Talent includes Guerdy Abraira, Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Erika Jayne, Tamra Judge, Angie Katsanevas, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Stacey Rusch, Emily Simpson, and Quad Webb.

Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: The #1 Guys & Gals

Prepare to be “activated” as Andy Cohen hosts the #1 Guys & Gals in the Group on Bravo, featuring an all-out battle of the sexes (and a few exes?) with the casts of “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality” and “The Valley.”

Talent includes Venita Aspen, Amanda Batula, Leva Bonaparte, Joe Bradley, Salley Carson, Brittany Cartwright, Kyle Cooke, Kristen Doute, Lindsay Hubbard, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Ciara Miller, Michols Pena, Carl Radke, Maddi Reese, Shep Rose, Tom Schwartz, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson.

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Bravo’s Holiday Spectacular

’Tis the season for a very merry hourlong holiday extravaganza, stacked with tons of gifts for diehard Bravo fans, from Yuletide Bravolebrity performances to surprise special guests. Get ready to sleigh, Queen!

Talent includes Lisa Barlow, Britani Bateman, Captain Jason Chambers, Craig Conover, Adriana De Moura, Luann de Lesseps, Heather Gay, Melissa Gorga, Kathy Hilton, Austen Kroll, Meredith Marks, Shamea Morton, Whitney Rose, Scheana Shay, Drew Sidora, Jesse Solomon, and Jennifer Tilly.

“BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen” taping Nov. 13-16 are still available HERE. The event promises more legendary Bravolebrity interactions, intimate VIP experiences, mind-blowing panel mash-ups, all-new immersive activations, and more across four nights from PH Live at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

More than 150 Bravolebrity are already confirmed to attend including Adriana De Moura, Aesha Scott, Alexia Nepola, Angela Oakley, Angie Katsanevas, Ben Robinson, Brit Eady, Britani Bateman, Brittany Cartwright, Brock Davies, Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey, Danny Booko, Dorit Kemsley, Drew Sidora, Emily Simpson, Fraser Olender, Gina Kirschenheiter, Gretchen Rossi, Guerdy Abraira, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Jason Caperna, Captain Jason Chambers, Jax Taylor, Jennifer Pedranti, Jesse Lally, Julia Lemigova, Kate Chastain, KATIE Ginella, Kelli Ferrell, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Kiki Barth, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Barlow, Lisa Hochstein, Luke Broderick, Mary Cosby, Marysol Patton, Meredith Marks, Michelle Saniei, Nia Sanchez Booko, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Captain Sandy Yawn, Scheana Shay, Shamea Morton, Shannon Storms Beador, Sheree Whitfield, Stephanie Shojaee, Tamra Judge, Tom Schwartz, Whitney Rose, and Zack Wickham.

“BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen” is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly, John Jude Schultz and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.