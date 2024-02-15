BOLD & BOUGIE Premieres on WE tv Today

WE tv, AMC Networks' destination for compelling unscripted television, releases the premiere episode of their new unscripted series, Bold & Bougie, which follows a dynamic ensemble of women who are determined to live unapologetically on their own terms and rewrite their narrative. New episodes of Bold & Bougie will air weekly on Thursdays.

On the series premiere of Bold & Bougie:

Fresh from her high-profile divorce, Crystal Renay anxiously attends her friend's Gocha's pool party. She immediately gets static from Malaysia and Tameka, friends of her ex's ex. Producer Princess deals with the after-effects of a botched surgery.

Bold and Bougie promises viewers an exhilarating journey following a group of extraordinary and fearless women who refuse to let societal expectations or age define them. Instead, they embrace their individuality and empower one another to live life to the fullest – well into adulthood. From Carlos King's Kingdom Reign Entertainment, the series will feature personalities Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters and Crystal Smith.