BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU

Vudu is Fandango’s premium on-demand video service.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU

The Certified Fresh summer blockbuster, Blue Beetle, is now available to order on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service.

The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. As an added bonus, Blue Beetle fans can watch a ten minute exclusive extended preview featuring the film’s thrilling and mysterious opening sequence on Vudu’s YouTube channel below!

Additionally, in honor of the first live-action superhero film starring a Latino lead and to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, treat yourself to essential Spanish language films and family friendly Hispanic films on Vudu!

Head over and watch Blue Beetle today here!

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases, and thousands of titles for free. Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Photo
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER

The film stars Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami, Hamilton) with Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia O’Neill and Ellen Burstyn. Watch the video sneak peek now!

2
AMERICAS GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale Photo
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale

The finale includes guest performances from world–renowned chef and television personality Cat Cora, legendary award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo, acclaimed award-winning musician Jon Batiste, “America’s Got Talent” season 17 winner the Mayyas and award-winning multi-platinum-selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

3
Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for Kristen Stewarts Queer Ghost-Hunting Series Photo
Video: Hulu Drops Trailer for Kristen Stewart's Queer Ghost-Hunting Series

From the creators of 'Queer Eye' and executive producer Kristen Stewart comes 'Living for the Dead,' a Huluween original docuseries. In 'Living for the Dead,' five fabulous, queer ghost hunters roam the country, helping the living by healing the dead. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Video: MGM+s NFL ICONS Season Three Scores With New Trailer Photo
Video: MGM+'s NFL ICONS Season Three Scores With New Trailer

NFL Icons celebrates some of the greatest names and contributors in NFL history, featuring their own words and unrivaled archival footage from NFL Films. Each hour-long episode focuses on a single subject, whose career comes to life through a deep dive into the NFL Films archives, and the opportunity to reflect. Watch the video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Video
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE