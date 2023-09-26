BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU

The Certified Fresh summer blockbuster, Blue Beetle, is now available to order on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service.

The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. As an added bonus, Blue Beetle fans can watch a ten minute exclusive extended preview featuring the film’s thrilling and mysterious opening sequence on Vudu’s YouTube channel below!

Additionally, in honor of the first live-action superhero film starring a Latino lead and to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, treat yourself to essential Spanish language films and family friendly Hispanic films on Vudu!

Head over and watch Blue Beetle today here!

