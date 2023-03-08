BLINDSPOTTING to Return to STARZ In April

STARZ unveiled TODAY the trailer and key art for season two of its half-hour comedy series "Blindspotting" which returns with a special two-episode premiere on Friday, April 14 at Midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US and Canada. On linear, it will debut at 9:00 pm ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, immediately followed by episode two at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

All subsequent episodes will be available to stream Fridays at Midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US and Canada and will air linearly on STARZ Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

"Blindspotting" is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, with Casal also starring in the series alongside Emmy® winner Jasmine Cephas Jones and Academy Award®- winner Helen Hunt.

The new trailer brings viewers right back to Oakland, CA where Ashley (Jones) is trying- with mixed results- to adjust to her "new normal," raising her son Sean (Atticus Woodward) alone while Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and new husband, is serving time in San Quentin Prison.

The sophomore season maintains a lighthearted and fun tone while simultaneously tackling complex issues with a comedic and innovative twist, spotlighting the hilarious hijinks Ashley and family get into as she attempts to navigate the crazy chaos of her life in the Bay Area.

"Blindspotting" debuted to critical acclaim in 2021 and remains Certified Fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season two picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles's prison nuptials in the season one finale, Ashley is doing backflips to try and raise Sean on her own. She is reaching her BREAKING POINT and is taking it out on everyone around her.

Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin. Rainey (Hunt) is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards.

Trish's (Jaylen Barron) new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway).

Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) is growing frustrated with Ashley's constant need for support and has begun to miss her life back in Bali. And then of course Earl (Benjamin Turner), fresh out of prison himself for unintentionally breaking his probation, has moved out of Nancy's (Margo Hall) house and is trying to re-establish a relationship with his own family, and his past. Welcome back to the ordeal.

In addition to co-creating the series, Casal and Diggs both serve as executive producers and writers with Casal also serving as showrunner and director of four episodes. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment (One Night In Miami, Anomalisa), Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen also serve as executive producers, with Wu Calder also directing two episodes in season two.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing "Blindspotting" on behalf of STARZ. Claire Wendlandt is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



