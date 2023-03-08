Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLINDSPOTTING to Return to STARZ In April

BLINDSPOTTING to Return to STARZ In April

“Blindspotting” returns with a special two-episode premiere on Friday, April 14 at Midnight ET.

Mar. 08, 2023  

STARZ unveiled TODAY the trailer and key art for season two of its half-hour comedy series "Blindspotting" which returns with a special two-episode premiere on Friday, April 14 at Midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US and Canada. On linear, it will debut at 9:00 pm ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, immediately followed by episode two at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

All subsequent episodes will be available to stream Fridays at Midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US and Canada and will air linearly on STARZ Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

"Blindspotting" is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, with Casal also starring in the series alongside Emmy® winner Jasmine Cephas Jones and Academy Award®- winner Helen Hunt.

 The new trailer brings viewers right back to Oakland, CA where Ashley (Jones) is trying- with mixed results- to adjust to her "new normal," raising her son Sean (Atticus Woodward) alone while Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and new husband, is serving time in San Quentin Prison.

The sophomore season maintains a lighthearted and fun tone while simultaneously tackling complex issues with a comedic and innovative twist, spotlighting the hilarious hijinks Ashley and family get into as she attempts to navigate the crazy chaos of her life in the Bay Area. 

"Blindspotting" debuted to critical acclaim in 2021 and remains Certified Fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season two picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles's prison nuptials in the season one finale, Ashley is doing backflips to try and raise Sean on her own. She is reaching her BREAKING POINT and is taking it out on everyone around her.

Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin. Rainey (Hunt) is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards.

Trish's (Jaylen Barron) new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway).

Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) is growing frustrated with Ashley's constant need for support and has begun to miss her life back in Bali. And then of course Earl (Benjamin Turner), fresh out of prison himself for unintentionally breaking his probation, has moved out of Nancy's (Margo Hall) house and is trying to re-establish a relationship with his own family, and his past. Welcome back to the ordeal. 

In addition to co-creating the series, Casal and Diggs both serve as executive producers and writers with Casal also serving as showrunner and director of four episodes. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment (One Night In Miami, Anomalisa), Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen also serve as executive producers, with Wu Calder also directing two episodes in season two.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing "Blindspotting" on behalf of STARZ. Claire Wendlandt is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.  

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
TIME OF ESSENCE Series to Premiere on OWN TV Photo
TIME OF ESSENCE Series to Premiere on OWN TV
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announces the imaginative new original docu-series, “Time of Essence,” a celebration of the trailblazing magazine that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.
BEING MARY TYLER MOORE Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May Photo
BEING MARY TYLER MOORE Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May
Lending their voices to the film are family members, colleagues and those whose lives Mary Tyler Moore impacted including directors Rob Reiner, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and Jim Burrows, actors Ed Asner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Phylicia Rashad, Bernadette Peters, and Joel Grey, writers and producers Allan Burns, Norman Lear, and more.
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary Photo
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary
Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.

From This Author - Michael Major


Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'
March 8, 2023

Circle The Earth has dropped their debut EP along with an music video for the title track “Hey Goodbye.” Watch the video, directed and produced by Caitlin Hill, and listen to “Hey Goodbye,” co-written by front woman Khadia and guitarist Kazuki Tokaji alongside Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls).
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST DocumentaryJanet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary
March 8, 2023

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With MadonnaGoldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna
March 8, 2023

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The OscarsTHE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
March 8, 2023

Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'
March 8, 2023

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of “Tell Me Have You Been Dancing” remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud. Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener.
share