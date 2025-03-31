BLACK BAG Movie Arrives on Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the action-packed spy thriller continues to captivate audiences in theaters nationwide, Black Bag will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, April 1, 2025, from Universal. The high-stakes tale of espionage will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, 2025.

Viewers will be able to uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content, including an inside look at the making of the movie, when they purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.

From Academy Award-winning Director Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is a gripping spy drama about legendary INTELLIGENCE agents George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and his beloved wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett). When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

Black Bag boasts a critically acclaimed cast, starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Academy Award-nominated Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan, Primetime Emmy-nominated Regé-Jean Page, BAFTA Award-nominated Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, and Academy Award-nominated Naomie Harris.

Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes

The Company of Talent - In the world of spies, there are no small players. Join the ensemble cast and learn about their distinct character motivations, secrets, and overall creative approach to bringing each role to life under the direction of Steven Soderbergh.

Designing BLACK BAG - Enter the world of espionage and collect INTELLIGENCE on the production design, costumes, makeup, and special effects that came together to embody the looks of each character and the aesthetic of each space they inhabit.

