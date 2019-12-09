BILL BURR PRESENTS: THE RINGERS Will Premiere Jan. 10

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers is an all-new stand-up series hosted, curated, and produced by legendary comedian Bill Burr and All Things Comedy. The series features "the best of the new best" comedians, with every episode spotlighting three performers. Each comedian is interviewed by Burr immediately before hitting the stage, opening up about their background and revealing the inspiration behind their comedic material. Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers debuts Friday, January 10 at 11:00PM ET/PT on Comedy Central.

The full schedule of premieres and featured comedians:

Friday, January 10th: Rosebud Baker; Jordan Temple; Josh Adam Meyers

Friday, January 17th: Kiry Shabazz; JF Harris; Rick Ingraham

Friday, January 24th: Ismael Loutfi; Luke Schwartz; Eleanor Kerrigan

Friday, January 31st: Caleb Synan; Chase Bernstein; Joey Villagomez

Friday, February 7th: Steph Tolev; Ron Taylor; Mark Ellis

Friday, February 14th: Gavin Matts; Brenton Biddlecombe; Punkie Johnson

Leading up to on-air premieres, the Comedy Central Stand-Up social channels will feature clips from each episode, and the full episodes will be available the day after premiere on the Comedy Central App and cc.com. Fans can watch highlights on the Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel and follow @standup on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and more.

Bill Burr, Al Madrigal and Mike Bertolina of All Things Comedy are Executive Producers. Jonas Larsen, Anne Harris and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Watch the official trailer here:





