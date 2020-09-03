BET Will Air Special Chadwick Boseman Program

The special airs September 6.

Variety reports that BET will air a new special honoring actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 last Friday.

"BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy" will feature never-before-seen footage from the "Entertainment Tonight" archives, the tribute covers the acclaimed actor's career, from his on-screen roles as James Brown to Jackie Robinson to T'Challa in "Black Panther," and his impact on Hollywood and representation of African Americans in the media.

"We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick's passing," said Scott Mills, president of BET. "He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family."

BET will air "Marshall" before the special at 6 p.m.

