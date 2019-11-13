BET Networks Announces Second Season Pick Up For GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

Today BET Networks announced the second season pick-up for its smart, sexy drama series "GAMES PEOPLE PLAY." Starring Lauren London, Sarunas J. Jackson, Parker McKenna Posey, Karen Obilom and Jackie Long, season one of "GAMES PEOPLE PLAY" followed a desperate basketball wife trying to protect her family, a tenacious journalist struggling to rebuild a tarnished career, and a scandalous groupie looking to become a star, who all find it is murder trying to stay on top. In April 2019, fans were introduced to their newest guilty pleasure which left them at the edge of their seats every episode, culminating with the "killer" season one ending. Season two cast members will be announced at a later date.

"BET is home for lovers of black content that engages and entertains, and 'GAMES PEOPLE PLAY's first season over-delivered with a plotline that grips from episode one through the finale," says Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. "Tracey Edmonds, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton have been great partners on 'GAMES PEOPLE PLAY' and we're proud to continue our relationship, bringing our viewers the compelling programming they expect from our brand."

"We are thrilled to return and be able to give our fans more of the sexy, twisted, and unique storytelling that they enjoy and expect from every episode of 'GAMES PEOPLE PLAY," says Tracey Edmonds, EP/CEO of Edmonds Entertainment. "Our characters will continue to surprise and ignite in season two. I am grateful to Scott Mills for his continued support of our show and its vision."

"GAMES PEOPLE PLAY" reigned as the #1 new scripted cable series in FY19 among African-American 18-49 audience,* and has been hailed as the "perfect addition to your TV schedule" by Bustle. Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray "Games Divas Play," "GAMES PEOPLE PLAY" is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win.

"GAMES PEOPLE PLAY" is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton. Middleton also serves as the showrunner on the series.

*Source: Nielsen | Blk P18-49 | L+SD | 10/01/2018 - 9/29/2019 | Premieres only | Excludes Sports, News, and Telecast < 2





