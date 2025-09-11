BERLIN ER Series Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



German-language series “Berlin ER” (“KRANK Berlin”) has been renewed for an eight-episode second season at Apple TV+, in co-production with ZDF. The gritty, German Television Award Best Drama winner is created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson, and stars Haley Louise Jones (“Dear Child,” “Paradise”) and Slavko Popadić (“Crooks”).

In season one, managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless health care system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

“Berlin ER” (“KRANK Berlin”) stars Jones and Popadić alongside an ensemble cast that includes Şafak Şengül (“Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”), Samirah Breuer (“The Gryphon”), Bernhard Schütz (“Barbarians”), Peter Lohmeyer (“I Don’t Work Here”) and Benjamin Radjaipour (“No Hard Feelings”).

The freshman season of “Berlin ER” (“KRANK Berlin”) landed six German Television Award nominations, including Best Drama Series; Best Actress Haley Louise Jones; Best Actor Slavko Popadić; Best Director Alex Schaad and Fabian Möhrke; Best Cinematography Tim Kuhn and Jieun Yi; and, Best Editing Gesa Jäger, Julia Kovalenko, Adrienne Hudson and Bobby Good, and landed wins for Best Drama and Best Cinematography.

Hailing from Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin, “Berlin ER” is produced for Apple TV+ and ZDFneo, with Violet Pictures’ Alexis von Wittgenstein (“Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood”) and Real Film’s Emmy Award-nominated Henning Kamm (“Unorthodox”) serving as executive producers.