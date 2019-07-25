BBC America Announces First Original Series Greenlight From BBC Studios' Natural History Unit

As part of BBC AMERICA's unprecedented commitment to landmark natural history series, the network announced today its first original series greenlight from BBC Studios' Natural History Unit, a groundbreaking six-part series, Eden (w/t), at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. From executive producer Mark Brownlow (Blue Planet II, Planet Earth), Eden (w/t) joins BBCA's upcoming slate of landmark event series including the Sir David Attenborough-fronted Seven Worlds, One Planet, FROZEN PLANET II, Planet Earth III and more.

The network also announced that the first episode of Seven Worlds, One Planet, scheduled to premiere in the United States in early 2020, will be featured as a special sneak preview during the launch of Wonderstruck this fall. Blue Planet Now, a follow up to the award-winning Blue Planet II, will also anchor the new micro-net. Set to launch in Q4 2019, Wonderstruck will be the exclusive U.S. television home to the Planet Earth collection and other iconic series from BBC Studios' Natural History Unit. The micro-net will transform BBC America every Saturday for 24 hours, offering viewers natural history content and storytelling that inspires curiosity, awe and wonder.

"The BBC's Natural History Unit invented the genre of natural history filmmaking - we at BBC America are delighted to expand our ongoing co-production partnership to greenlight our new original series, Eden," said Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group at AMC Networks. "The world may seem smaller than ever before, but there is still so much to be seen, and this show will take us to some of the most magnificent, still uncorrupted, corners of our planet."

"Eden offers the audience ultimate escapism into the most pristine and stunning habitats left on planet earth," said executive producer Mark Brownlow. "Packed with wildlife spectacle, drama and new behaviors, we will reveal the surprising secrets to our Eden's remarkable riches"

Today, less than 15% of the land surface of our planet remains as untouched wilderness. Eden (w/t) will travel to six different and spectacular areas around the world, exploring the wildlife, untamed beauty, and fragility of these last, untouched and irreplaceable places on Earth.

The series will spend a year in these extraordinary wildernesses, following the iconic animals that not only live there, but whose stories reveal the inner workings of each precious paradise. In each episode, we travel to a new part of the world to explore one of these hidden Edens - from tangled forest to bleached-bone desert, towering peaks to teeming reefs - each with a secret that unravels to explain its extraordinary riches.

Eden is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit production for BBC AMERICA.





