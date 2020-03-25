BAFTA Looking to Make Film and Television Content From Last Year's Awards Season Available Online

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) sent a memo to members on Wednesday, March 25 discussing how to support members who are facing the impact of the coronavirus crisis, according to Variety. In the memo, sent from BAFTA chair Dame Pippa Harris and chief executive Amanda Berry, the Academy said it is looking to make film and television content from last year's awards season available online.

The Academy said it is also in advanced discussions with studios and distributors in the hope of moving the screening program online. The year-round program gives members advance access to the latest film releases, often with Q&A sessions with key talent.

The memo also addressed membership fees, saying, "We know that many of you have urgent concerns about your livelihoods. We are aware that membership fees will be a concern for some members at this time, and we are looking at how we can best support those of you who are undergoing financial hardship while we continue to support BAFTA's functions as a charity."

BAFTA's fees cost £495 ($588) for a general 2019/2020 membership.

"While we adapt to new ways of working - and indeed living - this is a time for us to be at our most creative, and to use our skills and expertise to stay engaged," BAFTA said.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards and the British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and May 17 respectively, have been postponed until later in the year.

Read the original article on Variety.





