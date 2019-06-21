BAFTA Launches Breakthrough Talent Initiative in China

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in partnership with Yu Holdings, has launched a new initiative that will celebrate and support China's future stars of film, games and television and bring them to international attention.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, announced the 'BAFTA Breakthrough China' initiative today at the Shanghai International Film Festival, alongside British actor Tom Hiddleston and Wendy Yu, Founder and CEO of Yu Holdings. BAFTA is a global identifier and supporter of new talent. Tom Hiddleston is an Ambassador for BAFTA Breakthrough China.

A jury of Chinese and British industry experts will select five 'Breakthrough' talents from across China to take part in the year-long mentoring and guidance programme. Their names will be announced at an exclusive event at The Peninsula Shanghai in October, with The Peninsula Hotels, the Official Hotel. The winners will then be flown to the UK to be introduced to British creatives and share their knowledge and experiences with their British peers.

BAFTA is inviting Chinese industry professionals to recommend potential candidates, who will then be invited to submit an application, at https://www.bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough/breakthrough-china. Potential candidates may be a director, writer, producer, actor or game developer, with a demonstrable ambition to work with UK talent, or to produce content for global audiences. The deadline for industry recommendations is Monday 12 August. The deadline for applications from individual candidates is Friday 16 August.

BAFTA Breakthrough China is the first international version of the highly successful Breakthrough Brits initiative, which has been running since 2013 and has brought over 100 emerging British talent to global attention. Previous Breakthrough Brits include actors Letitia Wright (Black Panther and Black Mirror) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and games producer Dan Gray (Monument Valley). Over forty percent of Breakthrough Brits have gone on to become BAFTA winners or nominees at the prestigious Film, Games or Television awards ceremonies.

BAFTA's Breakthrough Brits, who are selected by a jury of leading industry professionals, receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities in the UK and internationally. Supporters of the initiative in recent years include actors Oliva Colman and Tilda Swinton, actor-producer Brad Pitt, directors Tom Harper and Barry Jenkins, game designers Brenda Romero and Tim Schafer, and actor-writers Sharon Horgan and Amy Schumer. BAFTA will offer similar opportunities through Breakthrough China, with access to British, Chinese and international industry figures.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA said: "We are delighted to be announcing BAFTA Breakthrough China, the first time BAFTA's flagship new talent initiative has taken place outside of the UK. BAFTA Breakthrough China will identify and support talented newcomers, bring together passionate and creative people and encourage closer collaboration and cultural exchange between the Chinese and UK industries, for our mutual benefit.

"Over the years we have gained a greater understanding and appreciation of the Chinese creative industries, but we recognise that we still have a lot to learn about new talent in China, so we are reaching out to members of the Chinese film, games and television industries to help us by recommending talented individuals and encouraging them to apply."

British actor and BAFTA Breakthrough China Ambassador Tom Hiddleston said: "Initiatives like BAFTA Breakthrough China are instrumental in helping to strengthen the careers of exciting new talent, and to promote them on a global scale. I have seen first-hand all the fantastic ways in which BAFTA supports Breakthrough British talent, and it's wonderful that they will now be doing the same in China. There is so much creativity and craftsmanship in China: I'm excited to see who the winners will be."

Wendy Yu, Founder and CEO of Yu Holdings, said: "Nurturing China's talent of tomorrow across the Arts continues to be a key driver for Yu Holdings as we look to foster creativity and contribute towards the growth of a wider eco-system. Through our partnerships, we strive to provide opportunity for acceleration as well as creative-cultural exchange - we are thrilled to be working with BAFTA on Breakthrough China, the first initiative of its kind, which we know will help propel the careers of our rising stars."

BAFTA Breakthrough China is in partnership with Yu Holdings and supported by Official Partners - The Peninsula Hotels and Champagne Taittinger.





