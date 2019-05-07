BAFTA Announces Commissioning Grant & Receives Record Number of Submissions for 2019 BAFTA Student Film Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today announced the shortlist for the 2019 BAFTA Student Film Awards presented by Global Student Accommodation (GSA). For the first time, BAFTA and GSA will also award a USD 12,000 commissioning grant to student projects on the topic of wellbeing. Those eligible for the grant include those shortlisted for the BAFTA Student Film Awards, as well as participants of BAFTA's New Talent Initiatives (Newcomers, Scholars and Alumni).
This year's shortlisted 60 films have been selected from the 568 submissions by students at film schools in 38 countries across the world, including Pakistan, South Korea, Chile, Uruguay, Finland, The Netherlands, Portugal, France and more.
Film schools worldwide were invited to submit up to nine films for consideration for four top prizes - the BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary, theBAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action Film, and the Special Jury Prize, selected by the event's panel members.
"We take immense pride in our unwavering support of emerging student filmmakers from around the globe year-round," said BAFTA LA CEO, Chantal Rickards. "We are delighted that this year, having received a record number of submissions, we will not only be able to recognize students' achievements, but also fund deserving student film projects with the BAFTA-GSA Commissioning Grant. Mental health and wellbeing are continuously misunderstood the world over, and we're confident that the talented young filmmakers on the BAFTA Student Film Awards shortlist will demonstrate highly imaginative, bold and compelling ways of tackling it."
Nicholas Porter, Founder and Chairman, Global Student Accommodation Group (GSA) said, "The conscientious Gen Z continues to wow the world with its political and social awareness, and determination to make our world a better place. Positive mental health and student wellbeing are fundamental in enabling this and future generations to thrive. We hope the USD 12,000 BAFTA-GSA Short Film Commissioning Grant, which will go towards short film projects specifically addressing wellbeing amongst 15-25 year olds, will help raise further awareness of a vital issue. We look forward to supporting those that are awarded the grant and hope they gain invaluable creative and strategic input for their projects from BAFTA."
BAFTA's Student Film Awards competition was expanded in 2017 as part of BAFTA's growing international footprint, which seeks to foster strong talent connections across the U.K., U.S. and across the globe. The expansion also furthers BAFTA Los Angeles' work within its Access for All campaign, a commitment to ensuring that talented individuals are offered a clear pathway to careers in the entertainment industry, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance. The campaign will drive funds towards BAFTA Los Angeles' acclaimed scholarship, education and community initiatives, allowing the organization to discover, support and nurture talented professionals.
The shortlisted films are (listed alphabetically by film title with director names):
ANIMATION
Apart
Diana Cam Van Nguyen
Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, Czech Republic
Best Friend
Nicholas Olivieri, Yi Shen, Juliana De Lucca, Varun Nair, David Feliu
Gobelins, l'école de l'image, France
Breath
Ji-hyeon Ahn
Korea University of Arts, South Korea
Food Chain
Liis Kokk, Mari Kivi
Estonian Academy of the Arts, Estonia
Forglemmegei
Katarina Lundquist
The Animation Workshop, Denmark
Frank
Cameron Gavinski
University of Southern California, USA
Heatwave
Fokion Xenos
National Film and Television School, UK
Holy Nuns
Anissa Beddiaf, Edwige Bellin du Coteau, Lucile Fillon, Perrine Lemonnier, Zacharia Mekideche, Léa Mouraud, Armelle Roy
ISART Digital, France
Hors De L'eau
Simon Duong-Van-Huyen, Joël Durand, Thibault Leclerq, Valentin Lucas, Andrei Sitari
Gobelins, l'école de l'image, France
Hors Piste
Léo Brunel, Loris Cavalier, Camille Jalabert, Oscar Malet
Ecole des Nouvelles Images, France
Jericho
Sarah Andrews
Pearson College London, UK
Love Me Fear Me
Veronica Solomon
Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany
Manen
Thomas Anglade, Maxime Announ, Lucie Dessertine, Estelle Saint-Jours
ArtFX, France
Raccoon And The Light
Hanna Kim
California Institute of the Arts, USA
Roadkill
Leszek Mozga
London College of Communication, UK
Sans Gravité
Charline Parisot, Jérémy Cissé, Fioretta Caterina Cosmidis, Flore Allier-Estrada, Maud Lemaître-Blanchart, Ludovic Abraham
Superinfocom Rubika, France
The Ostrich Politic
Mohamad Houhou
Gobelins, l'école de l'image, France
The Stained Club
Mélanie Lopez, Simon Boucly, Marie Ciesielski, Alice Jaunet, Chan Stéphie Peang, Béatrice Viguier
Superinfocom Rubika, France
Undone
Saira George, Sara Laubscher
The Animation School, South Africa
Wild Love
Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin Yvergniaux
Ecole des Nouvelles Images, France
DOCUMENTARY
Amor, Só de Mãe
Julia Hannud, Catharina Scarpellini
Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, Brazil
Años Dorados
Catalina Etcheverry
Universidad Catolica de Chile, Chile
Dust Rising
Lauren Schwartzman
UC Berkeley, USA
Enforcement Hours
Paloma Martinez
Stanford University, USA
Family
Yifan Sun
The Polish National Film, Television and Theatre School in Lodz, Poland
Forced
Nani Walker, Grace Oyenubi
UC Berkeley, USA
Great! Lakes
Tess Wagman
Rhode Island School of Design, USA
Guanajuato Norte
Ingrid Holmquist, Sana Malik
Columbia University, USA
Love & Loss
Nikki (Yiying) Li
University of Southern California, USA
Mushroom Boys
Eric Youwei Lin
LASALLE College of the Arts, Singapore
Night Cleaners
Hanna Nordenswan
School of Visual Arts, USA
The Clinic
Elivia Shaw
Stanford University, USA
The Flow Effect
Lachlan Henry
Swinburne University of Technology, Australia
The Silhouette of Braids
Rotem Dimand
Jerusalem Film School, Israel
The Wind's Heritage
Alejandra Retana, Cesar Camacho, Cesar Hernández
University of Guadalajara, Mexico
Transcenders
Ernest Pathi
Loyola Marymount University, USA
Trouble Finds You
Stephanie Tangkilisan
Columbia University, USA
Unspoken War
Javeus Toh Zuan Hao
LASALLE College of the Arts, Singapore
Uzzi
Ido Weisman
Tel Aviv University, Israel
We Are All Here
Hannah Currie
Goldsmiths, University of London, UK
LIVE ACTION
Amal
Dilek Ince
California State University, Northridge, USA
Azaar
Myriam Raja
National Film and Television School, UK
Calamity Falls
Hadley Hillel
Chapman University, USA
Dog Eat Dog
Rikke Gregersen
Kristiania University College, Norway
Esta Es Tu Cuba
Brian Robau
Chapman University, USA
Fait Divers
Léon Yersin
Geneva University of Art and Design, Switzerland
Favoriten
Martin Monk
Film Academy Vienna, Austria
Harmaa Susi
Topi Raulo
Aalto University, Finland
How to Live Your Life Correctly
Xindi Lou
American Film Institute, USA
Jupiter
Benjamin Pfohl
University of Television and Film Munich, Germany
Miller & Son
Asher Jelinsky
American Film Institute, USA
Nice Talking To You
Saim Sadiq
Columbia University, USA
November 1st
Charlie Manton
National Film and Television School, UK
One Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand
Ond?ej Erban
Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, Czech Republic
Seventy
Jiage Tong
City College of New York, USA
Simon Cries
Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento
Institut des Arts de Diffusion, Belgium
The Little Goddess
Gauri Adelkar
Columbia University, USA
The Trip
Daniel Rihák
Academy of Performing Arts, Slovakia
Videotape
Sandra Concepción Reynoso Estrada
Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica, Mexico
Youth In Bed
Edward Zorab
Met Film School, UK
A panel of BAFTA members will review the films on the shortlist and vote for three finalists each in the categories of Live Action, Documentary and Animation. The finalists will be announced on June 4 and the directors will be flown to Los Angeles for the finals screening and awards event at The Broad Stage.
In 2018, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation presented by LAIKA was awarded to Beth David and Esteban Bravo from Ringling College of Art and Design for "In a Heartbeat." The BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary was awarded to Lindsey Parietti from the University of the West of England, U.K. for "Blood Island," while the BAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action was awarded to Kevin Wilson Jr. from New York University for "My Nephew Emmett." The Special Jury Prize was presented to Lucia Bulgheroni from National Film and Television School, U.K. for "Inanimate." The panel of industry luminaries included Amy Adrion (Half the Picture), Jen McGowan (Kelly & Cal, Rust Creek), Justin Simien (Dear White People), Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure, Cool Runnings), Kim Yutani (Director of Programming for the Sundance Film Festival) and writing duo Dick Clement and Ian LaFrenais (The Commitments, Flushed Away). The finalists were selected from over 460 films submitted by schools in 35 countries, with each school submitting their best films for consideration.
