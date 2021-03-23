Auli'i Cravalho, Kelly Clarkson & More Join GIRL TALK Event

POPSUGAR, the #1 most engaged-with Women's Lifestyle site globally [Source: Comscore, September 2020], TODAY announced a star-studded line-up for its upcoming event, "Girl Talk," who will join Former First Lady Michelle Obama with the Girls Opportunity Alliance in support of adolescent girls' education. "Girl Talk," a one-hour special on March 25, 2021, will air at 9PM ET simultaneously on TLC and discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, as well as POPSUGAR's channels including POPSUGAR.com, its TikTok, YouTube and Facebook channels. An encore presentation will air at 10PM ET on OWN.

The POPSUGAR event will be hosted by Sofia Wylie, and will feature powerful programming including a keynote conversation with Mrs. Obama and girls from the Girls Opportunity Alliance, moderated by Lilly Singh, a musical performance by Kelly Clarkson, as well as conversations with and appearances from leading women voices including Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Auli'i Cravalho, Demi Lovato, Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Marsai Martin, Meryl Streep, Naomi Osaka, Natalie Portman, Shaun Robinson, and Shonda Rhimes among others. "Girl Talk'' will encourage and advocate for the power of learning and education, amplifying knowledge as a superpower while drawing support and fundraising to the Girls Opportunity Alliance and inspiring a generation at the critical time in their lives.

"Women's History Month is the perfect time to pay it forward to the next generation of girls and to ensure they receive the support that they so deeply deserve-especially after this challenging year with the pandemic," said Former First Lady Michelle Obama. "That's why I'm excited that we'll be able to come together with POPSUGAR to share the stories of the Girls Opportunity Alliance and to drive action during this pivotal moment for girls' education around the world."

"We are so excited to welcome this star-studded roster of phenomenal talent who support the mission of 'Girl Talk,' which is to empower young girls around the world by advancing their education," said POPSUGAR Founder and President, Lisa Sugar. "We're thrilled to partner with Discovery to ensure that we can amplify this message and reach the largest audience possible across our respective digital and linear platforms to elevate this important cause."

"I've always loved working with the POPSUGAR team, and I love what "Girl Talk" represents, said Marsai Martin. Any time I have the opportunity to uplift young women and their voices, it's a no brainer. I'm honored to be part of such a positive and uplifting event."

"Empowering young women to take action and advocate for their educational aspirations is an extraordinary message to broadcast during a particularly meaningful and poignant time," said Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc. "We are honored to share our Discovery platforms that reach more women than any other group of TV networks with the Girls Opportunity Alliance and POPSUGAR in celebration of Women's History Month."

"Pine-Sol's™ powerful heritage ties back to generations of use and trust that goes far beyond general cleaning. It's about engaging in the everyday lives of modern women everywhere," said Stacy Stokes, Senior Director of Marketing at The Clorox Company. "We were thrilled to support POPSUGAR and the Girls Opportunity Alliance through this special to help build strong foundations for girls through education and empowerment."

The "Girl Talk'' special will air simultaneously on TLC and the discovery+ subscription streaming service, as well as POPSUGAR's channels including POPSUGAR.com, its TikTok, YouTube and Facebook channels. An encore presentation will air at 10PM ET on OWN. The limited-commercial televised event is presented by PINE-SOL™ and will bring exceptional girls together with Mrs. Obama and these high-profile figures to discuss why a world where all girls are educated and empowered would be a better world for all of us and the ways in which we can all do our part to give girls the opportunities they deserve.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #PSGirlTalk.