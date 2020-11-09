Auditions Kick-Off for Season 16 of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Its first-ever live virtual nationwide search.

In its landmark 16th season as NBC's most watched show of the summer, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (AGT) has announced its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next million-dollar superstar. Beginning November 14th, while America is safely social distancing, the country's most talented variety acts are invited to sign-up for the chance to audition from the very comfort of their own homes.

Like AGT seasons past, hopefuls will have the opportunity to meet and perform for an AMERICA'S GOT TALENT producer, only this time via a live stream video link and, quite literally, from anywhere in America. In addition to showcasing their unique talent courtesy of custom-built Zoom technology, performers will have an intimate window to express why they are made for the world's biggest stage.

With auditions being more convenient than ever, there is no time like the present for artists to take their shot on America's Got Talent. If ease weren't reason enough, virtual auditions will kick-off on Saturday, November 14th with an interactive guest appearance by AGT alumni magician, Shin Lim (Season 13 Winner) "signing in" to perform for and cheer on Season 16 entrants. While in the virtual audition waiting room, auditionees will also have the exclusive opportunity to ask Lim about his personal AGT journey, making for a once-in-a-lifetime audition experience.

Acts wishing to become part of the AGT community of prestigious performers should sign-up now or submit a previously recorded video online at www.AGTAuditions.com.

The full list of virtual audition dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 14th

Sunday, November 15th

Saturday, December 12th

Saturday, December 13th

For more information, please visit the FAQ page: https://www.americasgottalentauditions.com/faq/open-call/. Safety remains a primary concern for AGT so please be sure to follow all current local government regulations and restrictions, if any, relating to the Coronavirus disease, COVID-19, when preparing and submitting audition materials.

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

For show information, please visit http://www.nbc.com/agt .

