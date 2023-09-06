Ariana Madix's Lifetime Movie BUYING BACK MY DAUGHTER Sets Premiere Date

Buying Back My Daughter, the new Lifetime movie starring VANDERPUMP RULES star Ariana Madix, will premiere on October 7.

When Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis' (Roger Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread SEARCH PARTY spearheaded by Dana and the police.

After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale.

Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to “buy their daughter back” in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm. Ariana Madix stars as Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures for distribution by Lifetime. Produced by Charles Cooper. Executive producers are Orly Adelson, Allen Lewis and Meagan Good with James Jope as co-executive producer.

Troy Scott directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall. Good continues her relationship with Lifetime after having starred in and produced the films Death Saved My Life and Love By the 10th Date.