Ariana Madix's Lifetime Movie BUYING BACK MY DAUGHTER Sets Premiere Date

Ariana Madix stars as Karen, a police officer.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 3 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes

Ariana Madix's Lifetime Movie BUYING BACK MY DAUGHTER Sets Premiere Date

Buying Back My Daughter, the new Lifetime movie starring VANDERPUMP RULES star Ariana Madix, will premiere on October 7.

When Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis' (Roger Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread SEARCH PARTY spearheaded by Dana and the police.

After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale.

Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to “buy their daughter back” in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm. Ariana Madix stars as Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures for distribution by Lifetime. Produced by Charles Cooper. Executive producers are Orly Adelson, Allen Lewis and Meagan Good with James Jope as co-executive producer.

Troy Scott directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall. Good continues her relationship with Lifetime after having starred in and produced the films Death Saved My Life and Love By the 10th Date.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Ariana Madixs Lifetime Movie Sets Premiere Date Photo
Ariana Madix's Lifetime Movie Sets Premiere Date

Buying Back My Daughter, the new Lifetime movie starring Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, has announced a premiere date. The film also stars Meagan Good, Roger Cross, Faith Wright, and more. Get all the details on the upcoming film now!

2
Video: Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer

The trailer shows Kim Kardashian playing the manager of a new influencer and star, played by Emma Roberts, very similar to her mother, Kris Jenner. The new season of the hit anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. Watch the video and find out how to watch!

3
Photos: See Eric Stonestreet as Mad Santa in Disneys THE SANTA CLAUSES Photo
Photos: See Eric Stonestreet as 'Mad Santa' in Disney's THE SANTA CLAUSES

Tim Allen reprises the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Also starring are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris “Kringle” Moreno. Check out the new photos and get all the details on his role!

4
EXTRA Kicks Off Milestone 30th Season with Two New Reporters Photo
EXTRA Kicks Off Milestone 30th Season with Two New Reporters

“Extra” announced Mona Kosar Abdi and Megan Ryte have joined the Emmy® Award-winning entertainment news series for its milestone 30th season. Kosar Abdi will serve as a senior correspondent and weekend co-host based in New York, and Ryte will be a correspondent based in Los Angeles, joining host Billy Bush and Melvin Robert.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN