Ari Aster's EDDINGTON to Make HBO Max Streaming Debut Next Month

A24’s Eddington, written and directed by Ari Aster, is set to make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on Friday, November 14. The film will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, November 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Eddington stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, with Austin Butler and Emma Stone. Check out our exclusive interview with O’Connell, who spoke about working with Aster for the film.

In the movie, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico. Taking place in May of 2020, the film captures the feeling of chaos and uncertainty that riddled the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ari Aster is a writer and director known for his work in the horror genre. Following his feature debut with Hereditary in 2018, he released the acclaimed movie Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh. His most recent film, Beau Is Afraid, featured a slew of Broadway alums, including Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Patti LuPone.