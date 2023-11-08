Applications Open For Television Academy Foundation Internship Program

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced applications are open for its 2024 Summer Internship Program in Los Angeles for media arts college students nationwide. The program offers over 45 paid, eight-week internships at top entertainment production companies and studios.

Online applications are currently being accepted through Jan. 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. (PST) at TelevisionAcademy.com/Internships.

The prestigious internship program gives students in-depth and hands-on professional experience working in a variety of television careers and professions at prominent Hollywood studios and production facilities. Internship categories include — but are not limited to — animation, cinematography, development, directing, editing, interactive media, news and writing.

The program and its extraordinary opportunities are offered for undergraduate and graduate college/university media-arts students for the summer of 2024. Internships may be in-person, hybrid or remote — depending upon the opportunity.

Finalists for these coveted opportunities are selected by members of the Television Academy; final selections are made by participating host companies.

Exclusively for Southern California college students, the Foundation also offers Getting Real: Unscripted Internships for students interested in nonfiction television careers. In addition, internships for foster youth in the greater Los Angeles area are available with support from the Wolf Family Foundation.

"With the Internship Program, our goal is to jumpstart the careers of talented, highly motivated students who might not otherwise have access to the industry,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “The opportunities are carefully designed to provide aspiring television professionals from across the country the hands-on training, mentoring and network they need as they embark on their entertainment careers.”

Students selected for the 2024 Summer Internship Program will be offered the chance to also apply for the Bob Bennett Future Leaders Program. Established in 2023 with a generous gift from the Robert M. and Margie Bennett Foundation, this initiative provides additional financial support for intern housing and transportation as well as additional professional development and leadership training for the 10 students selected. To be considered for the program, applicants must submit a 350-word essay on what innovation and leadership mean to them and how they plan to apply those qualities in their internship and future careers in television.

Since 1980, the Internship Program has been instrumental in launching many careers of prominent writers, producers, directors, executives, and Emmy nominees and winners. Notable Foundation alumni include: Marco Esquivel, vice president of creative content at Shondaland; Eric Kripke, series creator of The Boys, Supernatural and Timeless; Sev Ohanian, executive producer of Marvel's Ironheart and Judas and the Black Messiah; Gina Prince-Bythewood, director and writer of SHOTS FIRED and The Woman King; Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction and comedy specials at Netflix; Pam Soper, senior vice president programming at CBS Television; and Zoë White, director of photography of The Handmaid's Tale.

All selected interns become members of the Television Academy Foundation's alumni network, gaining access to exclusive networking opportunities and year-round industry events.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future.

Through renowned educational and outreach programs such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.



Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images