Apple's New Comedy ACAPULCO To Premiere October 8

Acapulco, the highly anticipated 10-episode Apple Original comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces, is set to premiere globally on Friday, October 8, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Acapulco tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets THE JOB of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes THE JOB is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, Acapulco is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films' box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover, and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. T

he series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, and Winsberg serves as showrunner alongside Chris Harris. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Richard Shepard directs and executive produces the pilot, and Jay Karas serves as producer and director. In addition to starring, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce and Jason Wang co-executive produces on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

Acapulco will join an expanding lineup of Apple Originals from the world's greatest storytellers, including upcoming series Echo 3, a new action-thriller set entirely in South America and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal, and Masters of the Air, a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks' and Gary Goetzman's Playtone.