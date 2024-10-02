Apple TV+ Renews SUGAR for Season Two; Colin Farrell to Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has announced that its acclaimed drama series “Sugar” has been renewed for a second season with Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell set to return and reprise his role as Detective John Sugar. Hailed as "one of the best neo-noir thrillers in years” with “one of the greatest plot twists in recent TV history,” the complete first season of “Sugar” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace ‘Sugar,’ and we are thrilled to return for a second season,” said executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg. “We're so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can't wait to get John Sugar back on the case.”

“Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of ‘Sugar,’ with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”

Starring and executive produced by Farrell, "Sugar" is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story.

After the events of season one, season two will see Sugar find himself back in Los Angeles taking on another missing person’s case, as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.

Season two of “Sugar” will be showrun by Sam Catlin, who will also executive produce under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV+. Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. "Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

The ensemble cast for the first season also starred Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

