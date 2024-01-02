Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES For Season Five

The “Slow Horses” third season finale debuted on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 on Apple TV+. 

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES For Season Five

Apple TV+ announced a fifth season for the broadly acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses,” following its season three finale.

The five-time BAFTA Award-nominated series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who was recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his outstanding performance as the irascible Jackson Lamb. The “Slow Horses” third season finale debuted on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 on Apple TV+. 

Since its premiere in 2022, “Slow Horses” has been celebrated as “undoubtedly the best spy series on television”; a “forceful, funny, and conspiratorial” series featuring “excellent writing and performances” that is just “so damn good.” All three seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike. 

In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. 

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. The director for season five has not yet been announced.

The complete first three seasons of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season four was announced in 2022.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 421 wins and 1,742 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”



