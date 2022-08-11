Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Dramedy PHYSICAL For Season Three

Apple TV+ Renews Hit Dramedy PHYSICAL For Season Three

The first two seasons of Physical are now streaming on Apple TV+.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

On the heels of the finale of its broadly celebrated second season, Apple TV+ announced a season three renewal for "Physical," its hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. Rose's breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show's journey of personal empowerment and transformation in 80's Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory," said Annie Weisman, creator and showrunner. "The feedback we've received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by "Physical" is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I'm so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality."

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, "Physical" has drawn broad acclaim from audiences and critics alike, as well as praise for performances by its ensemble cast led by "perfectly cast" and "masterful" Rose Byrne, and season two's new addition, Emmy Award-nominee and Critics Choice Award-winner Murray Bartlett, who starred alongside Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

"Physical" is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of "Physical," now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she's no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with more than 250 wins and 1,123 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lauren Ambrose Joins YELLOWJACKETS Season Two
August 11, 2022

SHOWTIME announced that two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, My Fair Lady) is joining the highly anticipated second season of YELLOWJACKETS in a series regular role as the adult version of Van. In addition, Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular in season two.
HBO to Premiere ESCAPE FROM KABUL Original Documentary
August 11, 2022

This documentary combines never-before-seen archival footage from those on the ground at the airport, with exclusive interviews with people who were there throughout the period, including Afghan citizens attempting to flee, U.S. Marines tasked with managing the evacuation, and Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken the city.
OMB Peezy Announces Mixtape 'Misguided' Hosted by DJ Drama
August 11, 2022

Multi-million streamed rap star OMB Peezy has announced the release of his new mixtape MisGuided, available on all music service platforms [An Overkill Ent/ 300 Entertainment]. Renowned music maven DJ Drama will host OMB Peezy's latest full-length offering as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
Wanda Sykes to Host RING NATION Viral Series From Ring Cameras
August 11, 2022

MGM Television and Ring announced that Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Crank Yankers, The Upshaws) has signed on to host Ring Nation, a new twist on the popular clip show genre. Ring Nation is a half-hour, studio-based series that gives audiences a daily dose of life’s viral videos.
BAFTA Announces Date for 2023 BAFTA Tea Party
August 11, 2022

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the BAFTA Tea Party welcomes nominees, members and guests for a uniquely elegant gathering. The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with nominees. The BAFTA Tea Party will be presented by Jaguar.