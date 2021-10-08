Apple TV+ Renews Global Hit Drama Series FOUNDATION for a Second Season

Apple TV+ announced TODAY that the global hit series "Foundation," produced by Skydance Television and innovative storyteller David S. Goyer, and starring Emmy Award-nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, has been picked up for a second season.

After launching on Apple TV+ on September 24, "Foundation" quickly proved to resonate with audiences around the world. Today's renewal arrives ahead of the premiere of the fourth episode of the series, with the remaining six episodes of season one premiering weekly, every Friday on Apple TV+.

"We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is 'Foundation,'" said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building in season two."

Featuring an international cast led by Harris and Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons - a long line of emperor clones - fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

In this week's new episode, "Barbarians at the Gate," Salvor faces off with an enemy of the Empire. Brothers Day and Dusk are at odds, while Brother Dawn wrestles with his truth.

"Foundation" is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer and produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.