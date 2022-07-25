Apple TV+ Renews FOR ALL MANKIND For Fourth Season

Apple TV+ TODAY announced a season four renewal for "For All Mankind," the hit critically acclaimed space drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert.

The series is set to begin production on the new season of the alternate reality series next month. The news was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring series stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi, along with executive producers Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert, and Maril Davis.

Described by critics as "one of the best shows currently on TV," "For All Mankind" explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline - a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The propulsive third season of the alternate-reality series, which premiered to rave reviews on Friday, June 10, takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake.

Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a PRESSURE COOKER that builds to a climactic conclusion.

"For All Mankind" is created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Nedivi & Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie. "For All Mankind" is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Season four of "For All Mankind" will join an expanding offering of global hit Apple Originals recently renewed, including "Loot," "Schmigadoon!," "Severance," "Pachinko," "The Afterparty" and "Slow Horses," as well as award-winning comedies "Ted Lasso," "Mythic Quest," "Dickinson" and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 250 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple