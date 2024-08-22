Apple TV+ Renews CRIMINAL RECORD for a Second Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has announced a second season for the widely acclaimed thriller “Criminal Record,” starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”) as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight”) as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful thriller set in the heart of contemporary London, featuring the return of the two brilliant detectives clashing once more in a complex murder investigation.

Since its global debut, “Criminal Record” has been hailed as a “cutting edge crime thriller” that is “shocking” and “unexpected,” keeping “audiences glued to their screen,” while quickly achieving a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo are billed as “powerhouses” delivering “captivating,” “mesmerizing” and “extraordinary performances,” and “watching them face off is as riveting as television gets.” The complete first season of “Criminal Record” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

In season two, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.

“Criminal Record” is filmed in London and produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,” “Vera”) is joined by Chris Sussman (“Trying,” “Good Omens”) as executive producer for season two alongside Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo.

