Apple TV+ Orders LAS AZULES Spanish-Language Crime Drama Series

Apple TV+ TODAY announced a 10-episode series order for "Las Azules," a new one-hour Spanish-language crime drama based on the thrilling true stories of Mexico's first female police force, from International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar ("Monarca," "Sr. Ávila") and Pablo Aramendi ("José José," "Tijuana," "Los Elegidos").

Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss ("Yellowstone," "Genius," "The Killing"), Erica Sanchez Su ("Monarca," "La Venganza de Las Juanas," "Paramédicos") and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar ("Monarca," "Control Z," "Sr. Ávila") serve as executive producers.

Currently in pre-production in Mexico City, the series will feature an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori ("La Negociadora," "El Complot Mongol," "La Mujer De Mi Hermano") as María, a devoted wife who discovers her true calling when she joins Mexico's first female police force, and her entire belief system comes crashing down.

Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, "Las Azules" tells the story of four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico's first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María, whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession; Gabina, an aspiring officer; Ángeles, a brilliant fingerprint analyst; and Valentina, a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no other male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

"Las Azules" is created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar ("Monarca," "Sr. Ávila") and Pablo Aramendi ("José José," "Tijuana," "Los Elegidos"). Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss ("Yellowstone," "Genius," "The Killing"), Erica Sanchez Su ("Monarca," "La Venganza de Las Juanas," "Paramédicos") and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar ("Monarca," "Control Z," "Sr. Ávila") serve as executive producers. The series is produced by International Emmy Award-winning Lemon Studios ("Monarca," "Control Z," "Sr. Ávila").

"Las Azules" also joins a growing number of Apple Originals from award-winning global storytellers, including the English and Spanish-language thriller "Now & Then," which will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 20; "Echo 3," a new action-thriller set between South America and the US, and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; new stories from the multi-Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj; the medical drama "Midnight Family" based on award-winning documentary "Familia de Medianoche" created for television by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela ("Güeros," "The Untamed") and Julio Rojas ("La Jauría"); and "Acapulco," the Critics Choice Award-nominated Spanish and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 244 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."