Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Lands Selena Gomez MY MIND & ME Documentary

Apple TV+ Lands Selena Gomez MY MIND & ME Documentary

The documentary will be directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare”).

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Apple TODAY announced that it has landed the global rights to a new documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare").

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series "Only Murders in the Building," in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time - the iconic, critically acclaimed film "Madonna: Truth or Dare," still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.

This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 265 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!