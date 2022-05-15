Apple TV+ Announces Season Five Premiere Date of CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES

Today Apple TV+ announced that the fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will premiere globally on Friday, May 27. The stars sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures this season include Simu Liu & Jessica Henwick; "White Lotus" costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario & Sydney Sweeney; Anitta & Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott, who first met on "Carpool Karaoke;" CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs and Ruby Soho of All Elite Wrestling; and Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. Additional episodes will debut later this year.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 244 wins and more than 961 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

About Apple TV+

