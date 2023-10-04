Apple THE BUCCANEERS Series to Feature Music By Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo & More

"The Buccaneers” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023,

Oct. 04, 2023

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “The Buccaneers,” a new eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, from creator Katherine Jakeways.

The Buccaneers” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13.

The trailer features Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “all-american bitch” along with Miya Folick’s brand new single “What We Wanna.” The music-driven series blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and packed with songs from today’s top female performers that include Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile and more, along with  original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder and more, as well as series composers AVAWAVES. 

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American Culture Clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, The Buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning. 

The Buccaneers” stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George.

SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs. St. George and Mia Threapleton stars as Honoria Marable, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Led by an all-female creative team, “The Buccaneers” is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who also serve as executive producers, alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

