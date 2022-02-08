Apple Studios Greenlights MISS AMERICAN PIE Starring Kristen Wiig

Apple TV+ TODAY announced a series order for "Mrs. American Pie," a new 10-episode comedy from creator Abe Sylvia ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "Dead to Me") that will star Kristen Wiig ("Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," "Bridesmaids"), with Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies," "Marriage Story") eyeing a key role.

A story about gorgeously impossible people, "Mrs. American Pie" follows Maxine Simmons' (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, "Mrs. American Pie" asks the same questions that still baffle us today: "Who gets a seat at the table?" "How do you get a seat at the table?" "What will you sacrifice to get there?" Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, "Mrs. American Pie" is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, the project was developed and will be executive produced by Academy Award winner Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner (Academy Award-winning animated short film "If Anything Happens I Love You" and Emmy-nominated feature documentary "The Way I See It").

Hailing from Apple Studios, "Mrs. American Pie" will be written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia, and directed and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Tate Taylor ("Breaking News in Yuba County," "The Help"). Taylor and John Norris also serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. KATIE O'Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

"Mrs. American Pie" joins an expanding lineup of highly anticipated Apple Original series that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," a new limited series based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback; "Masters of the Air," from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; "Surface," a new psychological thriller from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; "High Desert," a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; and "City on Fire" a new drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name, and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos