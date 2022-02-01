Apple Announces FOUNDATION Season Two Cast Additions

Apple TV+ TODAY shared a first look at the highly anticipated second season of "Foundation," the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer and produced for Apple by Skydance Television, and REVEALED new cast that will star alongside Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the new season.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Harris and Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation of "Foundation" chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton.

Stars joining "Foundation" season two include:

Isabella Laughland as 'Brother Constant,' a cheerfully confident claricwhose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.

Kulvinder Ghir as 'Poly Verisof,' High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he's also a terrible drunk -- intelligent enough to see the path he's on, but too cynical to change.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as 'Enjoiner Rue,' the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor.

Ella-Rae Smith as 'Queen Sareth' of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.

Dimitri Leonidas as 'HoberMallow,' a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.

Ben Daniels as 'Bel Roise,' the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.

Holt McCallany as 'Warden JaeggerFount,' the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.

Mikael Persbrandt as 'The Warlord of Kalgan,' a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.

Rachel House as 'TellemBond,' mysterious leader of the Mentallics.

Nimrat Kaur as 'Yanna Seldon'

"Foundation" is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

"Foundation: The Official Podcast," a companion podcast to the drama series, is produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers, with the entire first season now available on Apple Podcasts at https://apple.co/FoundationPodcast.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with more than 200 wins and 900 award nominations and counting.