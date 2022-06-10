Annaleigh Ashford, Kandi Burruss & More Join SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Season Two

CBS TODAY announced the second season of the popular CBS Original reality series SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, which gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success, will premiere Friday, July 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. The series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT) returns to host season two.

Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano (SURVIVOR), home improvement contractor and television personality, joins the design team, alongside returning interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").

This season's featured celebrities who show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns include Utkarsh Ambudkar (GHOSTS), TonyÂ® Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, GRAMMYÂ® Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, SUPER BOWL LVI champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, legendary NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and GRAMMYÂ®-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.

"The deep connection between our celebrities and the people who helped them on their path to stardom comes through so genuinely in the second season of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION," said executive producer Robert Horowitz. "The emotional journey and amazing home transformations combine to make this show a truly heartwarming hour of family co-viewing."

During the series' freshman season in the summer of 2021, Mariano was among the hands-on celebrities gifting loved ones a heartfelt renovation. He returned home to Boston to surprise his parents, who made great sacrifices to help their son pursue his dreams of winning SURVIVOR, with a kitchen and backyard deck make over.

The series is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.