Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Premiere on Netflix in May

Netflix has released the official trailer for ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON'T KNOW ME. The new documentary is set to premiere on May 16, 2023.

From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and SECRETS OF Vickie Lynn Hogan - better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith.

From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole's dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007.

With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON'T KNOW ME reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.

Executive producers include Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Jonathan Shaerf, Caryn Capotosto, and Ursula Macfarlane.

Watch the new trailer here: