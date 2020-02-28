Animal Planet Greenlights THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO Season Two

Animal Planet announced today it has greenlit THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO Season Two which will premiere this summer. The series is a revealing, behind-the-scenes look at San Diego Zoo Global, whose mission is to save species worldwide while inspiring passion for wildlife and wild places. Featuring two parks, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as well as the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, San Diego Zoo Global is home to more than 700 species and 6,500 ANIMALS. THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO premiered on August 10, 2019 to nearly one million viewers.

Last season, THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO introduced viewers to all sorts of incredible wildlife including pandas, giraffes, Gal'pagos tortoises, koalas, elephants, mountain lions, and even a flock of ostriches known as the "Spice Girls". Animal Planet audiences also met two adorable baby cheetahs who learned how to be 'ambassadors' for their species, in addition to a set of California condors who were brought back from the brink of extinction by the San Diego Zoo Global team.

THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO season two, currently in production, will feature even more exciting animal stories, including the arrival of a new visitor favorite: a baby hippo named Amahle by the public; the introduction of two rescued mountain lion cubs to Koya, THE RESIDENT adult female; and koalas Thara and Hunter have successfully produced a joey. Additionally, a partnership between San Diego Zoo and Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya brings representatives from the elephant sanctuary to THE ZOO to train and develop care plans and create an infant formula for baby elephants. Later in the season, we'll join San Diego Zoo representatives as they visit the sanctuary in Kenya to provide further assistance.

THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO premiered in August 2019 to almost one million Total Viewers P2+ (973,000) and was Animal Planet's most-watched freshman of 2019. U.S audiences can stream all episodes of THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO season one in their entirety on the Animal Planet GO app.

THE ZOO: SAN DIEGO, is produced for Animal Planet by Left/Right, a RED ARROW Studios company, and Copper Pot Pictures. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones, Jessie Findlay and Michael LaHaie are the executive producers for Left/Right. David LaMattina and Chad Walker are the executive producers for Copper Pot Pictures. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer and Patrick Keegan is supervising producer.





