Angelina Jolie, Christoph Waltz in Talks to Join EVERY NOTE PLAYED

Lisa Genova's novel "Every Note Played" will get the big screen treatment as Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz circle the leading roles. Michael Sucsy directs.

According to Variety, Jolie will play Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard (Waltz).

He has suffered many losses, including the estrangement of his daughter, when he gets diagnosed with ALS in his hands. As the disease worsens and Richard can no longer play the piano or live on his own, Karina reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story," said Adam Fogelson of STXfilms.

