Andrew Schulz Sets New Netflix Comedy Special LIFE

On March 4, Netflix will premiere Andrew Schulz's new stand-up special, Life. In the special, Schulz takes us on a hilarious and humbling journey of trying to start a family, breaking down the chaos of IVF like only he can.

Andrew Schulz is a boundary-pushing comedian, actor, and creator who is redefining the comedy game. Known for his fearless humor, razor-sharp wit, and no-holds-barred approach to the most divisive topics, Schulz is one of the most dynamic voices in comedy today.

Schulz recently wrapped his sold-out global LIFE Tour, which included back-to-back sellouts at Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena, two shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and over 70 arenas and theaters across the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. He filmed this NETFLIX SPECIAL during a 4-night run at New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre.

In the podcast world, Schulz dominates with his wildly popular show FLAGRANT, which boasts 1.3 billion views on YouTube and has featured headline-grabbing guests like President Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, 50 Cent, Mr. Beast, Shane Gillis, and Jelly Roll. He also co-hosts The Brilliant Idiots podcast with Charlamagne tha God, blending comedy with cultural commentary.

Schulz’s recent TV and film credits include starring in Netflix’s hit comedy series TIRES, the drama western The Thicket alongside Peter Dinklage, and MGM’s football comedy Underdoggs with Snoop Dogg. He also appeared in Netflix’s You People with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the remake of the cult classic White Men Can’t Jump with Jack Harlow.

